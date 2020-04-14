If anyone has an old C-PAP machine gathering dust, they might consider donating it to Ventilators SOS. The Bay Area organization is collecting unused and unneeded C-PAP and Bi-PAP machines. It’s an all-volunteer effort by a group of engineers, medical doctors and industry advisers. They are working with faculty and students at the University of California, Berkeley, and the University of California, San Francisco, to create a streamlined process to repurpose these devices for emergency use in local hospitals. The group seems to have been created in response to the current paucity of ventilators.
I texted the website — ventilatorsos.com — to a group of my friends this morning. Within five minutes, two of them had located old machines and filled out the form for pickup, which is on their website. The group will pick up the machines; no need to venture out.
Sara R. Hayden
Half Moon Bay
