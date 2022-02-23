Dear Editor:
It’s unfortunate that the Review’s article on the Feb. 9 Planning Commission meeting omits many of the relevant facts of the off-leash pilot project (Review, Feb. 16). Many Coastsiders have been involved for years in the effort to develop the pilot, negotiating and developing a plan that would be beneficial for the entire community, including taking into account the environmental impact of the project.
Currently, dog owners in San Mateo County are only allowed on 8 percent of the county’s 190 miles of trails. Compare this to Marin County, where dogs and their owners can access 64 percent of county trails. Under the pilot project, only certain trails at Quarry Park and Pillar Point bluffs would be designated for off-leash dog walking and would be clearly marked as such. The pilot’s off-leash rules are the strictest in California, and the pilot includes a detailed monitoring plan to track its impact.
The pilot had already been approved by the Board of Supervisors, and the final step in the process was the Planning Commission’s decision on whether to grant a Coastal Development Permit for the pilot. The Commission had been presented with evidence of strong community support — letters to the commission ran 2 to 1 in favor of the pilot.
Despite this, several planning commissioners attempted to subvert the terms of the already-approved plan at the last minute by removing Pillar Point bluffs from the pilot and then ultimately voted down the Coastal Development Permit. Even Coastsiders who are not interested in this particular issue should be concerned that their elected representatives are unable to comprehend the mandate of their office, and unwilling to vote on issues as recommended by a majority of their constituents.
Juliet Lefevre
Moss Beach
"...unwilling to vote on issues as recommended by a majority of their constituents."
It's kind of a sign of our times. Folks using facts that can't possibly know to justify what they want The author has no evidence other than her desires and that off-leash dog walking rights fundamentalists are well organized.
The pilot study was a joke and the pilot has been going on for decades. Here is a result that all who love their mutts should take into consideration: -- https://youtu.be/oP2KBY96W4E
If you have empathy, don't waste any on the seal. It is dead. Have empathy for the dog who spent a summer in a cage under the threat of execution.
Why would anybody expect compliance with the new rules when so many ignore the current rules? Why as a "Wild Life Friendly" barbed wire fence part of the pilot? Does anybody think a "Wild life Friendly Barbed Wire Fence" was meant to protect dogs from wildlife? Why don't OLDWRFs explain to us Coastsiders how barbed wire fences will protect dogs from the selfish actions of their owners?
So much anger over a change that changes nothing. Nobody respects the rules out there. And the death of that seal pup was nothing worse than what my old Redbone did to gophers he dug out of the ground. Besides, dog owners are well known for underestimation the degree to which they have voice control over their dogs.
I suggest we all take our dogs for a walk and try to be half the person our dogs thinks you are.
The lawyer for the county had to admonish some of the Planning Commissioners multiple times that they must provide specific reasons and basis for attempting to deny the permit for Pillar Point Bluff yet approve it for Quarry Park. They were unable to a make a cogent motion. Cringe worthy. See the video at the 2:44:57 mark: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hToBvnV5f5A&t=9897s
Amazing. Ketchum is the worst kind of NIMBY - she thinks she is super virtuous and saving everyone from themselves.
August lives in a "free state" but is still afraid to use his real name when tossing spit wads from the back row. Indicative.
Who cares? Why are you trying to suppress his comment?
In that they illustrate the problem with civil discourse in our society, Perfect observations Tom H. . Ask yourself, in the context of your observation's which was more suppressive? The comment I made about August's lack of courage or August's comment about Ketchum? Do you see a difference? Does the fact Ketchum and I disagree have anything to do with your reaction?
In my case, as in the case of Tezza and Ketchum, we own our words. In the case of August West, he can be as snide as he wants. He feels free to insult as he pleases. The anonymity provided by the internet for trolls such as he makes the web the horrible place it has become. He adds nothing to the conversation. Instead he uses a silly cliche to insult somebody whose politics are contrary to his. Does he support the so called pilot or not?
How does questioning the manhood of an anonymous troll suppress anybody's comment? Is calling out somebody by name and tagging their motivations with a pejorative OK as long as it is the suppressive attack is on an opponent?
As for your questions Tom H. I do and why do you support the suppression of views you don't like? Which attitude do you support? NIMBY-ism or IMBY-ism? Wanna explain the wildlife friendly barbed wire fence and why the pilot study included one? Care to opine why you think people will comply with the pilot rules when they don't comply with the existing rules?
Got any more stupid questions?
County council attempts to get the commissioners to explain why they decided to reject the permit.
https://youtu.be/hToBvnV5f5A
