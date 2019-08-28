Our coverage of the plane crash off the coast of Half Moon Bay on Aug. 20 brought some skeptics who thought the whole thing staged. One commenter had a different take.
“Not sure why this is bothering everybody. I’m not saying it is not fake or planned, but if my boat was sinking and there was nothing I could do about it, I would be sure to pull out my camera and document it. Like he said, there would be nothing else I could do.
“I have had huge losses in my past, but I don’t let it ruin my life. C’est la vie.”
— Anonymous
