Dear Editor:
I had the opportunity to speak with Half Moon Bay City Councilman Harvey Rarback at the Farmers Market regarding the proposed ordinance that would require citizens of Half Moon Bay to purchase electric appliances when replacing any existing gas appliances.
I was curious, so I asked him what type of stove he had in his house, gas or electric? He indicated that he had a gas stove and enjoyed using it to cook his meals. He also mentioned that the gas stove came in handy when PG&E shut down the power as they have been known to do.
I appreciated the fact that Rarback did indicate that he thought that the council might have been getting ahead of itself with this proposal. But I was taken aback when he noted that he did not live in the city of Half Moon Bay and therefore this ordinance would not apply to him. I wonder if this might apply to other members of the City Council. That would make it easy to mandate something that affects the people that live in the city, but not the Council members themselves.
Bob Salera
Half Moon Bay
Editor’s note: Whatever Rarback’s opinions of gas appliances, irrespective of the letter writer’s remembrance, we can confirm he continues to live in Half Moon Bay.
Mr Rarback has lived in HMB for decades ... and still does. All City Council members are required to live in HMB.
One can not run for HMBCC unless they live within City limits.
