Dear Editor:
It’s time to stop the absurd Main Bridge replacement fiasco.
If the then-council members back in 2016 had acknowledged their “misinformation” and stopped the idiocy of replacing a perfectly sound bridge (read the Atkinson-Nolan evaluation from 2015), the city would not still be spending more than $600,000 of our tax dollars!
I ask the City Council to stop this craziness now.
Claudia Marshall
Half Moon Bay
