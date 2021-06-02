Dear Editor:
I personally don’t think we need a police chief in Half Moon Bay. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is doing a great job.
A police chief would just add another expense to us, the taxpayers of Half Moon Bay.
Joe Garcia
Half Moon Bay
