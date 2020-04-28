In the face of record unemployment and a pandemic that is such a national economic catastrophe that the U.S. Treasury is distributing $1,200 in economic impact payments to individual taxpayers, it would seem appropriate for Montara Water and Sanitary District to delay for at least one year its proposed Water System Reliability Charge. That charge — a minimum of $558.66 annually, in perpetuity — is in addition to MWSD’s proposed 9 percent annual increase to its sewer service charge.
I am calling on MWSD to postpone its current proposal to take nearly half of the $1,200 stimulus checks for a nonurgent, nonessential assessment so local residents can use the money on critical household needs during this unprecedented time.
Joel Farbstein
Montara
