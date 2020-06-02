At 7:30 pm on Thursday, June 4, the Montara Water and Sanitary District directors will vote to grab a minimum of $558 annually from every ratepayer for a non-urgent “improvement program.” Not only has MWSD not justified that special charge, it hasn’t shown itself to be fiscally responsible.
Montara and Moss Beach residents who disagree with that charge should immediately email info@MWSD.net and protest this Water System Reliability Charge, if not also the accompanying 9 percent sewer rate increase (which is atop a 47.2 percent increase of just two years ago).
The MWSD Board tasked its Finance Committee with examining the budget and trimming the fat. That committee came back with a laughable 1 percent reduction on a $2.3 million budget. Does anyone who has
watched MWSD over the years really think that the district is operating at 99 percent efficiency? As one example of its fiscal irresponsibility, the finance committee recommended only a 0.5 percent cut to the cost of living adjustment.
My neighbors are all economizing during this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic — making serious cuts to their household budgets — and are using their government stimulus check for food, medicine, rent and other essential needs. Yet right now MWSD is preparing to take nearly half of those stimulus dollars for non-urgent programs.
If you thought MWSD was tone deaf before, now you can add “woefully insensitive to the economic conditions facing our community.”
The MWSD general manager has admitted to me the Water System Reliability Charge is not urgent at this time. He couldn’t list for me what projects would be classified as top priority for 2020-21 or would be undertaken with that $1 million yearly revenue increase, nor what would be cut if the special charge wasn’t approved.
I believe in the necessity for making capital improvements. It’s just that now isn’t the right time. MWSD can and should delay non-essential capital improvements by one year. The Midcoast Community Council has issued a letter to San Mateo County regarding transportation, stating that nonessential capital improvement programs should be delayed, and the MCC’s concerns should be applied here.
MWSD needs to prioritize more urgent needs and communicate specifically how it will spend our money. Directors also need to cut costs, just as I and my neighbors are doing in this unique time.
Joel Farbstein
Montara
