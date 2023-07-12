Dear Editor:
I must express disappointment in today’s Fourth of July parade. What I had hoped to see were a high school band, more participation from children’s groups, and to not be breathing in diesel fumes from the many, many trucks and muscle cars.
My suggestion for next years' parade is to encourage the fun aspects of a parade, which are marching bands, gymnasts, dancing groups, and the man who used to walk on stilts, clowns and all the cars from the 1940s and earlier.
The horses are always the most exciting part of the parade and I was pleased to see so many of them today. However, I can barely breathe from the fumes created by the trucks and old cars. My friend, who has asthma, had to leave due to the heavy fumes.
Let’s do better next year!
Claudia Marshall
