Dear Editor:
The recent bout of accidents at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 1 are but early precursors to the impending damage the proposed hotel will inflict upon the residents of Half Moon Bay.
Jeff Corbett
Half Moon Bay
Your support is keeping our reporters on the ground so you and your neighbors can stay connected and informed, and we couldn't be more grateful. Thank you.
Dear Editor:
The recent bout of accidents at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 1 are but early precursors to the impending damage the proposed hotel will inflict upon the residents of Half Moon Bay.
Jeff Corbett
Half Moon Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
No it won't. They are building a stop light. The intersection was dangerous long before any of this.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.