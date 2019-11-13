This is in response to your editorial regarding the homeless and the Workforce Center project (Review, Oct. 23).
My husband and I volunteer at the free breakfast at Coastside Lutheran Church, which is coordinated by Eric DeBode. He and Abundant Grace are doing a great job of serving the homeless and others whose standard of living has been downgraded through no fault of there own (i.e. increased housing costs, loss of income, health crisis, and inability to navigate bureaucratic systems).
We have seen, firsthand, that his efforts have decreased the hopelessness and therefore the hostility of this population, making our city a better place to live. Having the workforce project house would enable him and his organization to more easily coordinate these efforts and provide more hope to more at a low cost, in a relatively short time span. It can take years for affordable housing and a lot more than $2.5 million to become a reality in this town and state.
DeBode is a calming, effective, tireless advocate. Supporting him to support the homeless with this opportunity will make the town better for all of us.
- Jocelyn Howard, Half Moon Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.