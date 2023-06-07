Dear Editor:
Sewer Authority Mid-coastside is critical infrastructure made up of treatment plant, pump stations, overflow tanks and the pipeline that connects them. The whole system benefits the whole Midcoast. So many people have pointed out that without the overflow tanks, recent major storms would have inundated the plant causing all sewers, including those in Half Moon Bay, to overflow, yet the SAM board members from the city continue to pretend that the city doesn’t benefit from any infrastructure north of the plant.
No one starting with a blank page would design the governance board for critical infrastructure as it exists at SAM, based on a more than 40-year-old joint powers agreement. However, from my past experience designing organizations, I know that any structure can work if the leaders choose to govern for the whole system, rather than simply representing their faction.
Our Midcoast deserves such leadership from all members of the SAM board, but it has been deteriorating steadily over the past six years as Half Moon Bay persists in seeking to reinterpret via lawsuit a long-standing agreement. As a result, what should be a straightforward response to a critical system repair, a simple annual budget exercise, and management of the integrity of the whole system, is in chaos. Daily operations are at risk and long-term strategic planning is all but absent. This is no way to govern an enterprise service critical to our communities.
The three-agency sharedsystem model has always been fraught, but the differences now seem to be irreconcilable. Has the time come to consider a wholly different structure, such as a special district dedicated to a consolidated sewer system, governed by an elected board with no interests other than ensuring the safety, integrity and sustainability of this critical Midcoast infrastructure? It seems so.
Nancy Marsh
El Granada
Editor’s note: Marsh is a member of the board of directors of the Granada Community Services District, but wishes it known that she is writing as an individual not as a representative of the district.
