Dear Editor:
Assault-style weapons are designed for the military with the sole purpose of killing as many people as quickly and as violently as possible. That is their sole purpose.
Most members of Congress have never served in the military, or lost a child to gun violence, or fired an assault weapon, or witnessed the damage these weapons cause. How about requiring members of Congress to physically visit a mass shooting crime scene, and to help clean up the damage?
Would this change any opinions on assault weapons? Would the U.S. Congress ban assault-style weapons from civilian possession? I hope so.
Dennis Ferguson
El Granada
(5) comments
Respectfully, your language in how you are describing these weapons show that you don't have any actual knowledge. The terms "weapons of war" and "assault" are terms used by politicians and mainstream news to vilify gun owners and create fear. This is part of the reason why no resolution will ever be reached. Uninformed anti gun activists refuse to be educated on the issue and gun owners are painted as mass shooters in-waiting.
Nothing has ever been accomplished without honest civil conversations. Sadly, honesty and civility has disappeared from society, from politicians and civilians alike.
👍👍👍👍
There are 15 million AR's owned by gun owners.
My grandson has 19 guns including 2 AR's and 1 AK. A friend and her husband -- a Texas Trooper -- have 7 AR's. A relative in Georgia --a 20 year Navy veteran carries a loaded handgun in her purse (legitimate concealed carry permit). Most of my firearms aficionado friends and acquaintances own more than 1 AR. I myself only own 4 guns but I'm considering buying an AR 15.
You seem to have some kind of a problem with me, my friends, family and acquaintance -- all good people -- owning and enjoying their AR 15's? Why? I don't.
I didn’t get that at all. Dennis did not mention you or your (potentially) new AR-15.
Can you help us understand the argument you’re trying to make? Perhaps you could explain what you plan to do with your AR-15? How will this specific purchase you’re considering improve your life or the lives of others?
I find Dennis’ point much easier to understand. I was watching interviews just today of veterans of the Pacific Theater of World War 2, and did not get the idea that they enjoyed, even for a minute, the immense responsibility of carrying and utilizing weapons of war. The Marines who were interviewed used their weapons in service of their country, and with a certain pride, but also at great personal cost.
I’ve never taken another human beings life. But I’ve seen many lose their lives. I do not wish those memories on others. I do wish the lessons of the memories though. Human life is beautiful and precious. Each moment is an immense and indescribable gift. God truly and completely exists within each of us.
I try to live my life in a way that preserves human life when possible, and protects human dignity always. I suspect you, me, and Dennis ultimately have this in common. We care about our family, our neighbors, and our community. I hope we can find opportunities to have that common ground, even when our route to exercising that care is different.
I’m with Dennis here. I would love to see our representatives- from City Council to Senators - more involved in the fallout of all forms of violence in our Country.
"I didn’t get that at all. Dennis did not mention you or your (potentially) new AR-15"
That's exactly the point. He merely implied that I -- and by extension all responsible gun owners -- are just a bunch of latent mass murderers waiting to snap.
Nothing could be further from the truth! If you want to see responsible gun ownership just go to a legitimate gun range or
gun store; Not listen to the incessant drivel of anti gun political activists.
The real cause of societal violence by any means -- of which guns are only a small fraction -- is violence marketed and accepted as entertainment.
When I was a kid I remember taking a .22 cal rifle on the NYC subway system. It never entered my mind to shoot anyone.
Society has changed. Nowadays violence is ubiquitous throughout US society. Violent movies, violent music; violent sports; violence against authority, etc. -- all actively promoted by Hollywood and their media allies.
Yes, members of Congress should visit the scenes of violence -- starting with Hollywood.
Of course this will never happen. Why? Because Hollywood producers are among their biggest contributors!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.