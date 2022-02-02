Dear Editor:
Way to go Midcoast Community Council! Thanks for proving how closed-minded you are.
Your decision to oppose a pilot program at Pillar Point Bluff shows you’re not even open to a fact-finding mission to determine whether off-leash dog walking is workable. Your vote runs counter to the overwhelming support expressed by your Coastside constituents in numerous study sessions. In one swift move (well, in a four-hour meeting), you just removed all doubt about your lack of interest in any new or factual information, and returned the MCC to the days when San Mateo County Supervisors could ignore MCC recommendations because the Committee was such a joke. In fact, the MCC's most recent letter advocates for services to be not placed on the Midcoast. Yet again, the MCC has shown itself to be a small, unrepresentative group of activist NIMBYs who are beholden to over-the-hill lobbyists.
I hope in the future MCC members will listen to their Midcoast neighbors and get facts before they form their opinions, especially when so many Coastsiders are overwhelmingly in support of the pilot program for off-leash dog walking.
Joel Farbstein
Montara
(4) comments
"Please stop using this tragedy and video to emotionally manipulate people into opposing the pilot." -- Tezza
There is no pilot. People have been doing as they please as far as off leash dogs on those bluffs since Adam and Eve. The tragedy was not the first nor will it be the last. I have already seen other video of a different dog harassing a beach goer at the exact same location as the "tragedy". None of that matters to off leash dog fundamentalists. I could show you hundred. Wouldn't matter.
The pilot study is a joke. Off leash dog ranging has been going on for decades. All that is going to happen is the formalizing of what is already going on. Next comes the spreading of the word amongst of folks who believe dogs have the right to range free. Then the off leash dog walkers. Have no doubt.
https://dogtrekker.com/san-francisco-bay-area/Activities/dog-friendly-off-leash-trails
Your little slice of paradise will soon be listed. Ask local surfers what happened when Mavericks became listed. Now every yahoo and his buddy shows up and 60 or 70 vie for the same wave. while hundreds crawl all over the cliffs just to get a gander.
"Unfortunately their dogs will pay a penalty as well." -- Tezza
Which was the whole point of my post, Amy. I have always owned dogs. I get the joy of watching them run freely. And every dog I have owned or ever gotten to know, has had two things in common. They do things that surprise and they are....dogs.
Luna was and is not a viscous dog. She did nothing that I haven't seen my dogs, and cats, do to gophers , chickens, and snakes. Luna was playing. But that didn't matter at the hearing. Did you listen to it Amy? Luna was a dead dog walking the minute she bit that seal. It did not matter to the hearing officer at the death panel hearing. Luna's fate was all but sealed. Her owner had the money to hire an attorney who saved Luna's life. And that is the only reason Luna is not dead. The county concluded it would cost too much to fight the case. Do you have that kind of money?
If you read my post, (did you?), I did not take a position on the so called pilot data acquisition whatever you want to spin it as project. I tried to get people who love their dogs, which I assume you are one of, to understand the risks they take when they let their dogs run off leash next to a sanctuary. But my post doesn't support your narrative, so you see it as an attack on a truth you already KNOW, sans the phony pilot data propaganda , to be so.
And you know, I know, everybody who walks those bluffs knows, off-leash dogs fundamentalists flout the existing rules. There is nothing about the pilot project that is going to change their attitude. Not ripped up baby seals. Not euthanized dogs, not even frightened children or fragile seniors. No amount of pilot study data is going to change the equation. Not even the wildlife friendly barbed wire fence that is supposed to be strung up along sections of the bluff. You all must be proud of that detail. Not sure why you don't brag on it.
What I figure, Amy, is that people really do love their dogs. I think they need to know the risk they are taking when they let their dog range free anywhere on those bluffs. I think if they watch the video, and listen to the death panel hearing, they will at least, momentarily, empathize with the seal, the owners, the witnesses, and above all, Luna.
How that changes the equation is up to the owner of the dog. The dog counts on its human to to make the right call. If you have 100% confidence in your voice control go for it. Ain't no rule, law, horrific video, or pilot study going change anything that goes on out there or what you do.
Just know the risk to your dog. Watch and listen to the tragic video. Then do what you can live with:-- https://youtu.be/oP2KBY96W4E
“It’s OK, he’s friendly!”
For those of us who insist on risking the lives of our dogs by allowing them to run off leash next to a marine sanctuary, here is one minute and forty nine seconds of horror: -- https://youtu.be/oP2KBY96W4E
As gut wrenching as the video is, the sound track of Luna's death panel hearing is heart breaking. Luna spent her whole summer in a cage, under the threat of execution, and if not for thousands upon thousand of dollars in lawyers, fines, and fees, Luna would be a dead dog. If she were your dog, how would that affect you?
Every time you allow your dog to run off leash on those bluffs you risk the life of your dog. Now that you know, if you are still willing to bet your dog's life that you are in 100% complete control, well, that says something about you.
Please stop using this tragedy and video to emotionally manipulate people into opposing the pilot. The nearest proposed off leash trail is over half a mile from access to Ross Cove. Dog owners who allow their dogs to access the beach (despite signage) should pay the penalty. Unfortunately their dogs will pay a penalty as well.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.