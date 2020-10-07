  1. Home
  
  

Dear Editor:

I am proud to support Mayor Adam Eisen for reelection to Half Moon Bay City Council and I'm grateful for the time and effort he has given to strengthen our community.

It's encouraging to see the support and endorsements he is receiving from others in government such as U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, whom he has worked diligently to establish relationships with. Eisen is getting the recognition he deserves and he is clearly valued both locally and by our greater California community as seen by his endorsement from Assemblyman Kevin Mullin. I feel fortunate to have such a strong leader during these times of change.

Michelle Briggs

Half Moon Bay

