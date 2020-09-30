In my lifetime of living in Half Moon Bay, I have mostly stayed out of politics. I always felt that the people running the city did not necessarily represent me. That is until I met Adam Eisen.
He is the voice of the young families in Half Moon Bay. He cares about the kids in our town, so much so that he came to my son’s Cub Scout meeting just this week. We asked if he would mind coming and answering some questions from the kids. He not only came, but he came with an open mind and heart, ready to listen to the kids and answer their questions that ranged from adding a crosswalk on the highway, to beach garbage, balancing tourism, and why he wanted to become mayor.
His answer to the last question is the one that stuck with me. He said he wants to represent families with kids on the coast. He has always been a champion for our kids. From coaching to volunteering, our community has always been able to rely on him. The way he listened to the kids and thoughtfully answered their questions was further proof that if you take the time to ask him a question, he will take the time to listen, no matter how old you are! I know the job of a mayor during a global pandemic is not easy. I respect that he is willing to sit on the council again, and I fully support him.
Shannon Barton
Half Moon Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.