Dear Editor:
Half Moon Bay Mayor Deborah Penrose misinforms her constituents and harms the Coastside with her opinion piece (Review, May 17). The courts already have decided this issue, and the city of Half Moon Bay lost. The Sewer Authority Mid-coastside Intertie Pipeline and the Montara Force Main are components of the SAM system and under the SAM Joint Powers Agreement must be maintained and paid for by all member agencies.
The mayor would like everyone to believe that the city does not use the Intertie Pipeline, but this January, when heavy rains hit, the pipeline provided critical storage while the city’s sewage took all the treatment plant capacity. Without the Pipeline, sewage would have overflowed into Half Moon Bay and onto our coast.
The city has cost all of us millions in legal fees and from delayed investment in our Coastside’s critical sewer system. The city has continuously obstructed SAM Intertie Pipeline improvements by removal of agenda items, refusal to approve budgets and other delays. This continues with Half Moon Bay stating it will only approve the 2023-2024 SAM general budget if funding for the Montara Force Main is removed.
Half Moon Bay is putting all its ratepayers at severe risk: SAM, through its member agencies, agreed to a binding legal consent decree to resolve Federal Clean Water Act lawsuit from Ecological Rights Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to the defense of the environment. That consent decree, which the city voted to approve, requires SAM to complete several system improvements, including replacement of the original Montara Force Main by June 30, 2024.
The city’s actions prevent the protection of the Coastside and cause significant financial, and likely environmental, harm.
SAM has served our Coastside since 1976. It’s time to adhere to the contract and the court ruling. Elected leaders should serve the Coastside and invest ratepayer money wisely in the systems we rely on.
Scott Boyd
Montara
Editor’s Note: Boyd is president of the Montara Water and Sanitary District, which is one of three agencies governing SAM.
(2) comments
Would and or could anybody explain what the difference is between the Northernpoop pipe vs the Southern pooppipe? Like the Northern, the Southern has a long section that connects isolated neighborhoods. Why should HMB pay part of the North and all of the South? Shouldn’t both pooppipes be treated the same? Wouldn’t that be fair?
Or, is Northernpoop different than Southernpoop?
John,
Each District is responsible to pay to maintain their own sanitary sewer infrastructure, which includes lift stations, pump stations and "sewer pipes" within the District Boundaries. For instance, Mayor Penrose, in her "Matter of Opinion" piece conflated the CITY of Half Moon Bay's repair of the Ocean Colony force main with a SAM Asset, which it IS NOT! MWSD is responsible for maintaining all the miles of pipes, within their District's system, just as Granada Community Services District is for theirs. However, the SAM intertie pipeline system is a SAM Asset, which all member Agencies have an agreement to pay under the Joint Power Agreement. It runs south from Montara to the Sam Plant as was agreed decades ago, when the JPA was formed. Mayor Penrose conveniently FAILED to mention that in her "Opinion" piece. Were it not a fact, the Judge would not have ruled against Half Moon Bay, in FAVOR of GCSD & MWSD in the City's lawsuit brought by Half Moon Bay. After the ruling, they still wanted to stall paying their share, so they appealed. Look up the flow reports in the SAM documents, online, and you can clearly see that while Half Moon Bay's share used to be 48% (Based on flow) it is now closer to 62%. No wonder they are kicking up a fuss, and trying to rile the citizens to pull out the pitchforks and torches. If there is to be a blame game, then maybe approving all those hotels and Affordable Housing Complexes has consequences. (Maybe they should approve a few more!) Let's see: There's Moon Ridge, The Ritz Carlton, the Best Western, The Holiday Inn Express (now called the Coast House), The HMB Lodge & also a possible future Hyatt near James Ford. To Approve new development carries with it an implicit agreement to pay for the resulting flow to the sewer plant. The "Southern Poopline" as you call it, is the responsibility of HMB to maintain. It was not part of the "intertie pipeline when the JPA was formed. Please refer to the SAM BUDGET - see pdf page 4, for the allocated flow percentages. https://samcleanswater.org/vertical/sites/%7B1307B359-C05A-436D-AC1C-9EB8D6FFB4A3%7D/uploads/Item_4B_Attachment_A_-_FY2022-2023_General_Budget-Combined.pdf
So, you see, John. Half Moon Bay just "poops" too much!
