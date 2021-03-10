  1. Home
Dear Editor:

Judy Basich and I want to express how grateful we are to the Rite Aid pharmacy staff for making it possible to get our second Moderna injection on Friday.

After Sutter canceled our second shot, Eleanor, one of the pharmacists, called and put us on the waiting list. Our names came to the top of the list and Ida, the other pharmacist, called and asked if we could come in. We did.

The pharmacy staff at Rite Aid was top notch. Thank you for your excellent compassion and service.

Elaine C Rotty

Half Moon Bay

