Dear Editor:
I do not know Dennis Ferguson (Review letter, April 5) but I feel a kinship. He is right on with his suggestion. If elected officials were required to view the mutilated bodies of school children and to meet with their grieving families, it is likely that at least most of them would change their views on assault weapons.
Chip B. Goldstein
Half Moon Bay
Comedian Michael Che has a good idea (from here; https://www.yahoo.com/news/michael-che-just-solved-gun-204502580.html
“ya kno... a lot of people are not drinking bud light, cause the company used a trans person in their ad.. and these mostly right wing bud light customers have tossed all their bud lights in the trash in a blind rage.. and it got me ta’thinkin.. just hear me out..”
On the next slide, Che concluded the thought with, “what if we got trans people.. hear me out.. to do ads for guns..?”
Certainly worth a thought/try.
