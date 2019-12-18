Your opinion page editorial (Review, Dec. 11) was spot on and one of the best of the year. This idea of a “heritage” Main Street as reported in last week’s newspaper reflects the hubris of people devoted to central planning.
A true heritage Main Street should include all sorts of businesses that reflect the town’s past, show its present and point to its future. It must not be limited to restaurants or businesses selling tourist-oriented merchandise. Main Street should serve the needs of the residents as well as those of the tourists. The State Farm office has been on Main Street for over 30 years and the Bank of America has had a Main Street location from the city’s earliest years.
If the “passive” businesses that the planners seem to find offensive were not in place there would be even more storefront vacancy than now exists on the street. What would fill them? The “urgency law” is nothing more than an attempt at central economic planning at the local level. Good luck with that.
This whole episode looks like there are too many people with too much time on their hands. (And that is Garrison Keillor’s classic definition of politicians.) If folks do not like the types of businesses opening or existing on Main Street they are certainly free to raise the capital to start what they think is better. The current level of vacancies argues against that being very financially attractive.
I suggest that the city wizards devote more attention to things that count for the people that actually live here: clean streets, enforcement of parking regulations (particularly with regard to RVs), property upkeep and the like. These are the things that make life better, not more trinket shops.
— Eugene D. Thorsett, Half Moon Bay
