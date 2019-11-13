Halloween night was filled with super creative decorated homes inviting ghosts, goblins, superheroes and the very creative costumed for trick-or-treat in Montara. This year, however, there were homes decorated with realistic displays of lynchings. Shame on those homeowners.
- Jan McFarland, Montara
What were the shameful homeowners lynching? Or maybe their Halloween decorations were hung in a way that you misinterpreted them as ... "lynchings."
