Dear Editor:
What a difference a jab makes. Twenty-four little hours and my symptoms were gone. Exactly 20 hours after my first jab, I developed a low-grade fever, ringing in my ears, sore arm, headache and weakness that lasted 24 hours. I was grateful that my symptoms were mild. My second dose is in four weeks. I can hardly wait.
Sending emails to our friends, sharing my good news was sheer joy. Seeing them and sharing laughs is what we miss. Imagine, sitting at a table together playing bridge after dinner. Listening to lively music and dancing — resurrecting the good old days. My husband suggested the possibility of having small dinner parties. There would be strict rules: only four guests at a time and each person would bring their completed vaccination card declaring they had had their recommended jabs.
Next title of our invitation: “Feeling Pricked?” or “Pricks Only?” We both agreed on the latter.
Sandra Barocio
Moss Beach
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.