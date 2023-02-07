Take threats seriously
Dear Editor:
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, after the horrific mass shooting at Mountain Mushroom farms, Gov. Gavin Newsom responded to reporters that California has “led the way” for gun safety regulations.
Now, once again, everyone is focused on gun laws and the carnage guns can create. I understand, people shoot the guns. Unfortunately, not all gun owners are responsible or respectful of their weapon or those around them, although there are many gun owners who follow the laws, are respectful, and only use their weapons for sport.
What Newsom and others seem to have overlooked is the past violent behavior of Chunli Zhao. He allegedly threatened co-workers and physically attacked co-workers in the past. Restraining orders were issued, but what good is that? He should have been in jail doing time for assault and threatening murder, or, at the very least, retained for an evaluation. Any psychiatrist worth their salt would see the problem and keep him in a psych ward.
Once again it comes down to the police presence in Half Moon Bay and Coastside towns. We do not have enough deputies. Many Coastsiders have complained about not having enough police protection. This has to change. Coastsiders did not agree to contract out our police/sheriff protection.
Do we have a “vice squad” to get a handle on the drug problems? Do we have officers, ATF or ABC checking on local businesses? Are our businesses being fairly protected? Burglaries are up, vandalism is up, packages are stolen from mailboxes and porches, cars are frequently ransacked while parked in our driveways. In fact, people have been asking for more police protection and pleas fall on deaf ears. It’s not always the gun, it’s the person shooting the weapon and the lack of police presence.
Our sleepy Coastside jewel is no longer. Twenty or 30 years ago we were a happy community that helped each other, celebrated holidays together, watched out for one another. Police were always around, driving their rounds through our neighborhoods. They were our friends. Our neighbors. Our protectors.
In short, fortify police presence and take threats of bodily injury to others more seriously. Mandatory psych evaluation should be considered.
My heart and prayers go out to the families and people injured and killed in the recent mass shootings in California. It’s sad that it has to take extremes such as these to make us sit up and take notice.
Denise Rundle
Half Moon Bay
On being mindful of one another
Dear Editor:
I am a 30-year-plus resident of Miramar, a (retired) clinical psychologist by training and trade. Louie Castoria’s columns, reputation, love of the canine, and headshot are woven into the fabric of Half Moon Bay. I want to thank him publicly for what he has to say about the world-at-large, and about our coveted small town. And I thank Castoria specifically this day for his Jan. 25 contribution to the Review. It most certainly earned its front-page status.
Having coached in the community for some years in the past, and having a longtime affiliation in a particular local “social” circle, I have seen among some in our community a degrading attitude toward others that both surprises and continues to disturb me. I do believe that this is an ingredient in the underbelly of conditions that contributed to our recent disastrous day. As such, it is essential that this be taken into account, along with those elements of our community captured by your reflections, as we move forward in the spirit that you so rightly suggest — of “being mindful of each other.”
Joel Rosenthal
Half Moon Bay
HMB not as dangerous as implied
Dear Editor:
Contrary to what David Eblovi stated in his opinion piece on Feb. 1, Half Moon Bay is not statistically more dangerous than any country on the planet. The homicide rate is usually calculated as number of homicides per 100,000 people in a geographical unit. One of the farms is not in Half Moon Bay, but both are in San Mateo County. Google gives the county a 2021 population of 737,888, so the rate would be 1 per 100,000 (a bit less if there were no other homicides). It’s usually given per year, but this was so unusual it might be per decade, or even century.
Early reports were confused, even about the name of one of the farms, and also about wages and living conditions. We need accurate, reliable information.
His next point is that the farmworkers (not "migrants" as stated) have been invisible to most of the community, which is somewhat true. But this is not due to indifference, as implied, but rather to the fact that most of us assumed someone (maybe CalOSHA or the county’s building code enforcement people) was seeing that living conditions and wages met standards. Is this a problem of not having the right laws, or of failing to enforce the ones we have?
He also attributes the murders to inequality, which is an enormous leap. Yes, there is inequality in our community, but the vast majority of us don’t kill each other because of it. For the most part we try to raise everyone to at least a minimum standard of decency and respect for each other.
Kenneth Ayer
Half Moon Bay
Editor’s note: I, too, questioned Eblovi’s logic before publication but thought his opinion was as good a place as any to begin discussion. My contention was there are other small towns (think Uvalde, Texas, for example) that would actually have a higher murder rate per 100,000 in other years. Eblovi countered that he was talking about 2023.
Daniel Burnham: A hometown hero
Dear Editor:
Looking back to my public school education in Ilinois, I can recall learning about two local heroes who became national figures: Abraham Lincoln and Daniel Burnham. Readers of this paper are probably more familiar with Lincoln, even though Burnham had a profound local impact here.
Daniel Burnham was a progressive visionary at the turn of the 20th century who planned big — as in the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Yet he also created the design for the small coastal town of El Granada.
At a time when environmentalism was focused on conserving wilderness areas — accessible only to the rich and adventurous — Burnham and the City Beautiful movement advocated bringing nature to city dwellers, most of whom were either poor or middle class. Every workingman should live within walking distance of a park was his vision. That’s why Burnham designed El Granada with wide medians to create greenbelts throughout the town.
Burnham also advocated that waterfront property should be reserved for public use, and his plans for several cities did just that. Today, Chicago has a lakefront Daniel Burnham Park adjacent to a historic Black neighborhood. No one there is suggesting a name change to the park. In fact, the Burnham name is still inspirational. To commemorate a “Burnham Centennial,” planning efforts began about decade ago to extend the green corridors he had laid out a century earlier.
Burnham’s waterfront vision of public access was the beginning of a movement that ultimately led many decades later to the creation of the California Coastal Commission.
Yet, Daniel Burnham was more than a planner of “green cities.” He was a social reformer who was way ahead of his time. As an example, Burnham proposed in his draft 1909 Plan for Chicago that every neighborhood should have a child care center for mothers who needed to work. That proposal did not go over well with the “City Fathers,” who were, indeed, all fathers. Back then, women didn’t even have the right to vote.
It would be a fitting tribute to fulfill Burnham’s vision if the Granada Community Services District provided the opportunity for a local child care center to continue to serve young families on the land alongside Route 1, known as the “Burnham strip.”
Since Daniel Burnham’s vision clearly aligns with our community values today, the district should not drop the Burnham name as it upgrades the Burnham strip into a park.
Gordon Lewin
El Granada
