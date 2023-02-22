Put courageous lifeguards on Page 1
Dear Editor:
You made a mistake last week. Maybe you were in a hurry, a deadline to meet. You relegated the best story about the Coastside to Page 4. It was headlined, "Local lifeguards save 2 swimmers in HMB."
This is a story that needs to reach a broader audience. Riley and Max exemplify what is and can and should be the best in all of us. They are heroes! They are a fine example to hold up for the Coastside to celebrate. I see their confidence and determination and skill in the faces of many young Coastsiders.
This is a special place we live in, and we need to remember and celebrate those who contribute in such a noble manner as these two brave young people have.
Send this story around the wire. Send a copy to the governor. Let the world know good things happen here on the coast every day. This story should have shared the front page with the bad news at the very least.
Lift this story up. These two young people are everything that is right in our world.
Where were the Bay Area news teams that night?
James Bennington
Montara
Join discussion on affordable housing
Dear Editor:
Now is the time for our community to have a serious discussion about the lack of affordable, accessible housing. A timely community forum will be held to discuss options at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, at Mavericks House.
Half Moon Bay Vice Mayor Joaquin Jimenez, MidPen Housing Project Manager Serena Ip, along with Gopi Mattel, managing partner and CEO of ADU Works will provide timely commentary on how we can address this urgent need.
I hope you will join me there.
Mary Oldham
Montara
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.