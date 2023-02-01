Local politicians could better spend time
Dear Editor:
I was saddened by the decisions of our local political leaders. Let me tell you why.
1)They took the initiative to restrict/prohibit in the near future gas appliances in Half Moon Bay. On the surface that seems laudable in light of carbon footprint reduction. But let’s look at the pure science. If Half Moon Bay sank into the Pacific Ocean with all its gas appliances and even cars, i.e., a 100 percent reduction of our carbon emissions, we would not make even a percentile of difference. They might tell us that the thought counts, but look at the waste and cost it will create when older, working appliances are replaced. So much for conservation of resources.
2)Most recently we saw the city’s approval of a new cellphone tower close to a local school. Cellphone masts, especially 5G capable ones, are banned in Sweden in the vicinity of schools and kindergartens. EMF is the pollutant. An increased rate of cancer occurrences was detected and led to the ban — and that was based on the old towers that emitted way less energy than the new 5G ones. On top of that, the climate impact must have been forgotten by our leaders. China, which manufactures pretty much all mobile devices, is the biggest polluter when it comes to carbon dioxide. With the new tower we will have more folks getting a new phone to take advantage of 5G.
So, we burden the locals with zero-impact CO2 policies, while on the other side we are proponents of an expansion of cellphone capability and renewal which has a real impact.
Amazing. While our leaders are debating the next useless scheme, they cannot find time to work with Caltrans to speed up the restoration of Highway 92.
C. Olden
Half Moon Bay
We have work to do on infrastructure
Dear Editor:
I wanted to thank you for your on-point editorial in the Jan. 18 edition. The moment I viewed the aerial images of Highway 92, it was obvious this was not a sinkhole. As you pointed out, it doesn't matter what you call it, the effect on life on the Coastside remains. While we are fortunate to not be affected by sinkholes in California, we certainly have other geologic issues to contend with.
The 15-year-old American Society of Civil Engineers report is as accurate today as it was then, maybe more so. It seems a top-down revamp is called for. Everything infrastructure related in California, from roads to bridges to the grid, has serious issues despite significant public funding. This is also not unique to California. While Build Back Better may have good intentions, our electeds never fail to add enough pork to kill the enthusiasm.
The most likely reason for the landslide failure on Highway 92 was lack of maintenance, or maybe lack of existence, of a drainage culvert in the ravine under the roadway. This same scenario was evident all around the region with failures of corrugated steel drainage pipes under roads that rusted through at the bottom allowing extreme scour and subsequent failures.
Pacifica, again not unique, has struggled with infrastructure for many years. Having personal experience with Linda Mar flooding, which started my involvement for progress on our sanitary and storm systems, I am highly confident we, as a city, are actively moving forward with not only plans, but funding, for much of the needed work. City management, engineering, staff, planning and council have worked hard and continue to address these issues and many more. Funding is a never-ending challenge.
As we have learned, it is almost impossible, much less practical, to build for record events. That does not mean we can stay with the status quo. We have work to do.
Chris Redfield
Pacifica
