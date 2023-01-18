We should have added two more lanes
Dear Editor:
I have long advocated for a second two-lane road to be constructed parallel with Highway 92 from Highway 1 to Interstate 280. The existing Highway 92 could be eastbound, the new additional two lanes be westbound, or vice versa.
Were this in place presently, with one lane of Highway 92 impassable due to the sinkholes, the new two-lane addition could be used for time of day high traffic, with the direction reversed as the high traffic flow reversed.
During pumpkin season, the new two-lane route could be used for travel in both directions, with a 45-mph limit, for essential and express traffic. The existing Highway 92 could be used both directions with a 25-mph limit allowing for pumpkin sales.
My concept is that the pairs of two-lane routes could be separated with enough distance to preclude head-on collisions.
Having the only access to the Coastside via two-lane roads will always pave the way for such highly inconvenient bottlenecks as we are currently experiencing.
The old hack "If you build more roads the tourists will flock to the area" fails to realize that tourists are flocking to the area regardless of road capacity. For the tourists, their trips are optional, unlike most who reside here where roads in and out of the area are, for most, a necessity.
Tom Andersen
El Granada
CERT is here to help
Dear Editor:
This seems like an excellent time to remind Coastside folks about Coastside Community Emergency Response Teams.
CERT is active in 32 neighborhoods on the coast. We've activated our walkie talkie network that includes HAM radio operators in contact with emergency services. If you're concerned about losing emergency contact, you can join our walkie talkie network. The Miramar neighborhood is on Channel 6.
If you need help or want to get involved, you can find out more, including who your neighborhood lead is, at https://www.coastsidecert.com/neighborhoods/get-involved.
CERT has also been helping to staff the Oak Park cleanups, sandbag stations and the 24-hour Temporary Evacuation Point at Ted Adcock Center. Per an email to CERT from David Cosgrave, during the last storm "neighborhood leads, zone leads and block captains sent email safety alerts, drove their neighborhoods (when it was safe) at regular intervals to make damage assessments, and fixed some minor local problems themselves to keep neighborhoods in good working order.”
We're your neighbors and we're here to help!
Juliet Bolding
Miramar
Juliet and Allan Bolding are West Miramar neighborhood leads for Coastside CERT.
