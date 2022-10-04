Why I’m voting for Parmer-Lohan
Dear Editor:
When I read a letter to the editor supporting one of the candidates for our local supervisorial district, District 3, I was thinking how lucky we were in the primary to have had four well-qualified candidates who all prioritized the needs of those of us who live in the unincorporated parts of the coast. The top two are now seeking our votes for that seat.
I am voting for Laura Parmer-Lohan. I’ve done lots of listening and reading and asking questions. There is barely a hair’s breadth between the two candidates on any substantive issue. The key for our supervisor is collaborating with the other supervisors and getting things done!
Although they each have impressive endorsements from all the right places, in many cases those were garnered two years ago, when only one person was campaigning, and don’t give an accurate representation of the competition in November. The most pivotal endorsements are those from the San Carlos City Council and the Menlo Park City Council – the places they serve as officials. Those folks know what Laura Parmer-Lohan and Ray Mueller are like to work with.
Parmer-Lohan has been endorsed by the entire current San Carlos City Council. Only one of the five Menlo Park City Councilmembers have endorsed Mueller. Parmer-Lohan doesn’t just have the right talking points, she knows how to work with her colleagues and translate our priorities into practical actions.
The board has five supervisors. It takes three to get something done. Parmer-Lohan is the person I want sitting at the table representing me at those discussions.
Diane Brosin
Moss Beach
I’m voting for Kumar this time
Dear Editor:
I decided to look into Rishi Kumar for Congress. He’s a mechanical engineer, tech executive and a two-term Saratoga City Councilmember. Why is Rishi doing so well against Anna Eshoo, who at 79 years old is a 30-year incumbent with 48 years in public service, when she had routinely dominated her elections by 72 percent?
He is not a career politician, but has pragmatic ideas to solve everyday problems. And he fights for the people. Eshoo’s June primary vote tally was only 48 percent, tumbling from 72 percent.
Rishi is not running for Congress to perpetuate the status quo. He wants to apply his tech savvy to better serve the constituents in his district, which includes Silicon Valley. Eshoo was first elected to Congress in 1992, before the internet was a thing. She is part of the system that takes care of their own, receiving campaign money from Pharma lobbyists and defense weapons manufacturers. She spent $1.14 million in the June primary election. The downward trend has continued, now polling (conducted by Rishi Kumar’s team) at a mere 35 percent voter support. She now finds herself in a position she has never faced before: a formidable opponent. Rishi rejects special interest money and influence.
This November the choice is between a professional politician or a dynamic, tech-savvy candidate who is not part of the political machine, but rather a genuine force for change who is truly a representative of the people.
It’s time to pass the torch. Vote for Rishi Kumar for Congress!
Jeff Regan
Moss Beach
Where were these stories?
Dear Editor:
The question on the lips of many Coastsiders is whether our local news is being “sanitized” to give the impression that “all is well, nothing to see here.”
This past week, early in the morning on Sept. 21, there was a widely distributed news story about a stolen Shelby Mustang GT 500 that ran out of gas on the San Mateo Bridge after a police chase through several San Mateo County communities. The car was originally stolen during a reported home invasion in Half Moon Bay, and the thief was killed after exiting the stolen vehicle on the bridge heading eastbound. Yet, not a peep nor a mention in the police log, or in the Half Moon Bay Review.
Why not? One would think locals would want to be warned of potential future home invasions, catalytic converter thefts or other random property crimes.
Why omit an article about a car theft here in our midst?
Additionally, l saw no report of the stabbing at the harbor case from August 2020, which was resolved when Zachary Greenberg was found guilty Sept. 21.
Cid Young
Moss Beach
Editor’s note: The letter writer is correct that there was nothing in last week’s newspaper about the chase and death, part of which played out beyond the Coastside. However, the incident was reported online at hmbreview.com that day under the headline: “Chase that began in HMB ends in fatal collision.” And we reported twice on the August 2020 incident, at the time of the stabbing and again when Greenberg pleaded not guilty.
