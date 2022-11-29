Do something about traffic and reduce CO2
Dear Editor:
Half Moon Bay Planning Commissioner Rich Hernandez described clearly the traffic congestion on highways 1 and 92 (Review, Nov. 23). I second his complaints with 22 years of living in El Granada.
Meanwhile, over the past few years, I became retired. I write www.lowco2america.com, which is American Studies analysis essays. Analysis is verbose and dull; I wish I had more readers.
Suppose we attack the automobile commute traffic problem with the point of view that we want fewer cars and no dependency on gasoline or PG&E electricity. Let’s also say that at least in El Granada we have engineers, artists, scientists and professionals of many kinds. And many of these people are nearly retired.
So, with this population of distinguished folk we will make offices in El Granada a source of Zoom meetings with the intellectual firepower of four or five geniuses. All over the Coastside, we can develop a Zoom meeting product that is better than driving.
I previously wrote about a version of this idea on my site. For migration to a low CO2 society, we need changes we do here to be done nationwide. Perhaps it could operate under the auspices of the Federal Emergency Management Administration or the Coastside Fire Protection District.
Finally, for the terrible commute, lets provide our Coastsoide Low CO2 Team a super duper ride, rider and destination database. Good work for laid off Oracle database programmers. Suppose for instance that when you make an appointment to visit Kaiser Redwood City you are also booked into a free round-trip ride in an electric car that is fully charged from solar panels in the Coastside community. All local energy, no PG&E electricity used.
Lee McKusick
El Granada
Let's talk about carbon footprint of air travel
Dear Editor:
You recently published two letters about switching from natural gas to electricity. The first, from Steve Hyman, accurately presented current conversion costs. I am a San Mateo homeowner and have done my own research. All the promised rebates from conversion advocates amount to 30 percent of the costs. Full electrification of my 1,100-square-foot home would cost a minimum of $30,000 and would double my PG&E bill. The house is in shade half the day, so solar panels for another $20,000 may not be practical.
The second letter, from Nancy Palmer, implies that being concerned about the costs makes you a climate science denier. She also states we have years to adopt electrification.
This year, in San Mateo, we came within one vote on the City Council of adopting reach codes for electrification of existing residences beginning in two years. I minimize my carbon footprint on the planet as much as possible. I am 68 years old and cannot pull $30,000 out of a hat.
If you are in Millbrae or San Bruno, the odor of jet fuel is very noticeable. Little effort is made to minimize the substantial carbon footprint of air travel. Policy makers fly their private jets all over the world while professing concern about climate change. I refuse to believe that eliminating the small amount of gas I use for hot water and space heating will offset the carbon usage of wealthy people. The costs for electrification should not be imposed on those who can least afford it.
Bill Williams
San Mateo
