About health of that ‘magic forest’
Dear Editor:
As a longtime volunteer naturalist at Fitzgerald Marine Reserve I got a good laugh from Todd Reece’s recent science fiction letter about how to “really protect” Fitzgerald’s “magic forest.”
The “deadly lichen” Reece fantasizes is killing the trees is neither a lichen nor deadly. It is Trentepohlia aurea, a terrestrial alga that is harmless to the trees. Those facts are scientifically verifiable. Having been planted over 100 years ago, the trees are suffering from old age, not a fictitious pathogen.
Contrary to his assertion, the Trentepohlia on the trees has never been previously “managed and controlled” by Fitzgerald’s rangers or anyone else. To have done so would have been a total foolhardy waste of time.
Fitzgerald’s rangers are tasked with ensuring the public understands how to visit Fitzgerald’s fabulous tide pools without damaging them or their inhabitants. Erecting an audio-visual kiosk is a way of improving the likelihood that understanding will be achieved with respect to visitors accessing the tide pools via Fitzgerald’s Cypress Avenue entrance. So, yes, erecting that kiosk is absolutely and legitimately way more of a priority than sending Fitzgerald’s rangers on a useless wild goose chase to “save” the trees by removing the Trentepohlia from them.
Tom Ciotti
Montara
Congresswoman thanks you
Dear Editor:
My deepest thanks to the people of the 16th Congressional District for entrusting me to represent them. It is both humbling and a high privilege to be given their trust, and my promise to all is that my faithfulness to my constituents and our Constitution are at the core of my service.
Anna Eshoo
U.S. Representative
District 16
Avoid holiday tragedy
Dear Editor:
The holiday season comes with family gatherings, social time with friends and office parties. These joyful events can lead to life-altering consequences, like drunken driving.
When I was 16 years old in 1992, a drunken driver hit me. I had a four-month coma, broken bones, paralysis and brain injuries. My gait and speech are affected, and I lost my driving and hearing abilities. For 30-plus years, I have read lips and cannot enjoy holiday music anymore.
The White Christmas Ball on Dec. 3 at Dance Vita Ballroom in San Mateo would be such a treat to go to. Unfortunately, my hearing ability changed after my crash. I can hear, but I cannot understand sounds. Drunken drivers injure lives many ways, and I know. I never imagined having a life like this.
Planning to take Highway 1 to attend a holiday gathering? Please make smart decisions now if you plan to drink: Don’t drive drunk. I urge you to have a sober friend, taxi or some other sober alternative to get you there and back safely.
My message to drive sober will never get old because it saves lives. Having a sober driver is a superb way to begin 2023.
Lori Martin
Tracy
Underestimating need to adapt
Dear Editor:
I think that Steve Hyman exaggerates the cost and underestimates the need for adapting to climate change in his Matter of Opinion column headlined, "Can Coastsiders Afford to Go Electric?" in the Nov. 2 Review.
It's true, the costs of going electric with our cars and our homes are both high, but the legislation passed or under consideration allows several years for the switch to electric cars, and until 2045 for the installation and use of only electric appliances. Hyman does not mention this.
He then expresses skepticism about whether these adaptations can be effective, since China and India have no such plans and because politicians "have a terrible track record in spending or managing projects." He closes by saying, "Hard to believe people say the sky is falling when they've been so wrong, for so long, on so many things."
He makes believers in climate change sound like a bunch of crackpots.
They are not. Climate change is an existential threat, not a nuisance. We need to do everything we can to reduce it and adapt to it.
Nancy Rae Palmer
Half Moon Bay
