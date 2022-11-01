A little more thought to 555 Kelly Ave.
Dear Editor:
I was dismayed to read in the Oct. 15 Review that the $800,000-plus house at 555 Kelly Ave. purchased by the council more than five years ago (which has been sitting empty ever since) is now going to morph into a $30.5 million building to house 40 low-income units.
I am totally in favor of adding more low-income housing in Half Moon Bay. What I’m not in favor of is our city taking down a $21.5 million construction loan with little public input. Why not sell the property at 555 Kelly Ave. (and not steal some of the Adcock parking lot) and use the city’s property at the end of Stone Pine to build low-income housing? I’m guessing it could come in way under $30.5 million and eliminate the headache of having the Kelly Avenue property be a construction zone for six months or more.
The Half Moon Bay City Council bought the 555 Kelly Ave. property with no public input in 2017. How about some real public discourse in 2022 regarding where and how new affordable housing should go?
Claudia Marshall
Half Moon Bay
POST doesn’t make political endorsements
Dear Editor:
On Oct. 26, a letter from Zoe Kersteen-Tucker included an inaccurate statement about Peninsula Open Space Trust endorsing a political candidate. While we appreciate Midpen Board Member Kersteen-Tucker’s passion for this issue, her letter does not accurately reflect POST’s position. POST does not endorse specific candidates running for office.
Marti Tedesco
Peninsula Open Space Trust
Chief Marketing Officer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.