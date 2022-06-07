We already have effective oversight
Dear Editor:
The Review reported recently on efforts to implement an “Ordinance for oversight of the SMC Sheriff's Office” (Review, May 25) as though it doesn’t already exist. The Sheriff’s Office in fact is overseen by the San Mateo Board of Supervisors, the San Mateo District Attorney, the California District Attorney, the U.S. Attorney General, the San Mateo civil grand jury, the San Mateo Superior Court and the appellate courts of California and the United States among others. All are civilian and outside the control and influence of the Sheriff. Some don’t agree with the fact finding and judgments following difficult cases and so wish to inject an appointed political bureaucracy into the mix.
Hamstringing deputies with further oversight will lead to slower and uncertain response and more serious crime. We already have sufficient civilian oversight of the Sheriff and his office. This oversight has accomplished numerous, widely supported updates to the Sheriff’s post training and to operating procedures.
Bill Balson
Half Moon Bay
How much does boat disposal cost?
Dear Editor:
I read August Howell's article last week about the "troubled tugboat" sinking at Pillar Point Harbor and the costs to the Harbor District, which are over $54,000.
Today I visited the harbor and saw the apparent hauling and disposal of a large wood fishing boat. The cost of heavy equipment and environmental precautions necessary for this operation are no doubt significant.
Perhaps a future article can detail the average annual cost of these boat disposal operations. Also of interest would be the San Mateo County Harbor District's annual budget, its funding sources and to what degree this budget is directly funded by the taxpayers of San Mateo County.
Thank you.
T. Basso
Half Moon Bay
Editor’s note: We’ve written about these operations before, including a 2020 story headlined, “Abandoned boats create leaks in harbor budget.”
Was harbor official serious?
Dear Editor:
In the Review story last week, San Mateo County Harbor District Director of Operations John Moren suggested moving Ketch Joanne’s, Princeton Seafood Co. and others on tenant row to “higher ground” in consideration of future sea level rise. Are you serious here, or was this a joke?
Nils Moberg
Half Moon Bay
Reader appreciates Review each week
Dear Editor:
Congratulations are in order for you and all of the team at the Half Moon Bay Review. I look forward every week to learn from you about the important issues and also happy news in our community.
Several visitors at my home, who happened to read the Review, have commented on how excellent it is. So, it's no wonder that the Review earned top honors from the state press association as the state's best weekly! (Review, June 1.)
Also, I have been meaning to write to you that the columns by Louie Castoria are always engaging and fun to read. I loved the latest punny headline of his column: "Unexpectedly Basque-ing in Los Baños."
Thank you for the wonderful and very important newspaper you provide for us!
Rose Marie Garcia Fontana
Half Moon Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.