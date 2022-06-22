Beware of scams everywhere
Dear Editor:
I am writing to inform others about a scam I experienced last week. A phone message was left on my home phone saying that I had won prizes from Publisher's Clearinghouse. When I called the number, a man named Brad Sloane asked for the "winning number" and then told me that I had won $2.5 million and a new Mercedes Benz. All I had to do was to open up a new bank account and they would wire transfer the money.
Needless to say, it was tempting to believe him, but I checked the Publisher's Clearinghouse website, and sure enough, on the website they had a number to call if a scam was suspected. I did not open a new bank account as the fraudster requested, but I did call our local sheriff's substation, and a very kind deputy called me back. I told him what had happened, and he said that scams are numerous and everywhere. He also said that since I hadn't given the fraudster any personal information I am OK.
What tipped me off to the scam were two things: The man said to not tell anyone, and he misused an English word. My main purpose in writing this letter is to alert my fellow citizens that scams and fraud are rampant. Be aware and be careful with personal information.
Rose Marie G. Fontana
Half Moon Bay
Have fun, but don’t drink and drive
Dear Editor:
Routines similar to pre-pandemic years are returning. My effort to keep drunken drivers off the road is not ending.
When I was 16, 30 years ago, I was hit by a drunken driver. I suffer daily: My gait and speech were affected and I lost my driving and hearing abilities.
Look at these statistics for California: According to the law enforcement, 35 people were killed and 979 arrested for drunken driving on Memorial Day weekend in 2021. In 2022, 15 were killed and 891 people arrested for drunken driving. For the enforcement period of Fourth of July in 2021, 43 people were killed and 997 were arrested for DUI.
Notice arresting and killing from drunken driving were lower in 2022 than 2021 for Memorial Day weekend. I’m hoping this trend continues.
People are excited for the future. Enjoy colorful Fourth of July fireworks and take in the views. Have some fun in the sun, but think before you drink. Freedom does not come from breaking laws.
A little drinking may be too much. You never know. Enjoy the season, and have a sober driver to drive you if drinking. Don’t risk it.
Lori Martin
Tracy
Check out a pass, then check out a park
Dear Editor:
The local library is, of course, an amazing resource for books and periodicals, but some might not know that it's also a resource for free entry into many State Parks.
For three weeks at a time, library card holders can check out a Parks Pass, thoughtfully packaged in a backpack with binoculars, magnifying glass, identification guides and hiking trail books. This pass will give visitors free access to more than 200 parks, beaches and monuments in the State Parks system. It’s a great way to discover local Coastside parks without having to pay the entry fee.
The passes are available by reserving online at smcl.org or in person at the Half Moon Bay Library. Take advantage of the resource and enjoy a park this summer!
Bill Murray
California State Parks Association Board Member
Montara
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.