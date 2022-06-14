AAUW-HMB and Pumpkin Bots
Dear Editor:
As president of the American Association of University Women, Half Moon Bay, my scientific heart leapt for joy to read about the success of our high school Pumpkin Bots robotics team. Kudos all around.
But, as an AAUW member, I need to offer some history. It is simply in reply to a (source’s) statement made in the May 11 Review article that the Pumpkin Bots represent “the first real STEM program on the coast.” Through AAUW’s local efforts, STEM has been alive and well here on the coast since 1998. That is when AAUW first gathered seventh-grade girls to participate in Tech Trek, a weeklong science and math camp held at Stanford University.
Imagine spending an entire week in the college dorms, with girls your own age, enjoying being a techie and a geek! Since 1998, for 25 years, more than 100 Coastside girls have had the dream experience of spending a week doing nothing but STEM, funded by AAUW-HMB.
Starting in 2013, we began our own local STEM day camp for girls who were not chosen for Tech Trek, due to limited space, but yearned for a science camp experience. AAUW-HMB's local camp included units on geology, electricity, physics and, yes, robotics. While COVID prevented our branch from holding camp for two years, we plan to revive it in the future.
Again, all the best to the Pumpkin Bots, and count us in as local supporters for next year!
Peggy Rozhon
AAUW Half Moon Bay branch president
Ode to Half Moon Bay
Dear Editor:
My name is Baylee, and I am a student at Cunha Intermediate School. I’ve written a poem about Half Moon Bay and my teacher told me I should submit it to the Half Moon Bay Review.
Ode to Half Moon Bay
Half Moon Bay.
The historical gem nestled in the San Mateo County array.
Pumpkin patches perfected every fall.
Local farmers watching, waiting.
Just for their prize-winning pumpkin to grow big and win it all.
Local businesses at pumpkin fest hoping to sell,
Entertainers in the night of lights hoping to excel.
Surf, sun, mavericks in our Bay.
Surf competitions, squinting in the sun for hours in a day.
Our historic downtown with buildings to behold.
Main Street bustling with tourists looking to spend.
Mountain ranges, forests, oceans big and small.
From salty tide pool to fifty-foot monster waves,
We’ve seen it all.
Half Moon Bay we love you,
We love you in every way.
Your thousands of bird species flocking our beaches,
And picnics on the bluffs.
Oh, Half Moon Bay.
I don’t think anyone could ever love you enough.
Baylee Secord
Half Moon Bay
