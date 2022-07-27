We can do better on
Highway 92
Dear Editor:
As a local resident who uses Highway 92 to attend medical appointments in Menlo Park and Stanford Hospital, I’d like to suggest that Caltrans utilize the emergency signs on Interstate 280 to notify traffic that the highway has been closed. The accident that closed Highway 92 recently allowed traffic to inch up the hill (45 minutes of gas and time wasted) to be told by the police that the rest of Highway 92 was closed and to take Highway 35 to get to the coast.
I’d also suggest that two new electronic signs be added: one at the intersection of Cañada Road and Highway 92, as well as one at the intersection of Highway 92 and the Highway 35 extension (which leads to Bunker Hill).
It is a sad reality that the most viable access to the coast is so often closed for car accidents and truck overturns. However, that very reality demands new signage and better police activity. I asked the officer at the top of the hill why there wasn’t a police officer at the bottom of the hill (maybe with a bullhorn?) to divert the traffic, but received no reply other than to “move on.”
As a community, we are being underserved by both agencies, Caltrans and the San Mateo Sheriff’s Office. It’s long overdue to get some constructive assistance/notification when Highway 92 is inaccessible.
Claudia Marshall
Half Moon Bay
Why no urgency
over water leak?
Dear Editor:
There has been a substantial water leak at the corner of Magellan Avenue and Mirada Road for over a year now. I have called the water department, fire department and public works. Public Works says they can't find the leak. How this is possible? How can the water company not find and fix a water leak for over a year now? We have lost so much precious water here.
Can't the Half Moon Bay City Council or Caltrans do something about this leak? There is a large metal plate over the leak area and of course a large puddle. Can you do anything about this please?
Salvatore Meola
Half Moon Bay
