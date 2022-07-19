I believe health care is a human right
Dear Editor:
I'm writing concerning George Muteff's letter to the editor on July 13, regarding Gov. Gavin Newsom's signing of a bill to provide health care to all undocumented immigrants in California. (The bill actually extends Medi-Cal to low-income undocumented immigrants ages 26-49; Medi-Cal already covers those younger than 26 and older than 49.)
Perhaps Muteff doesn't agree with me that health care is a human right, whether for people (including children) living in poor countries like Burundi, Afghanistan and Haiti, or for people (including children) living in the United States. Perhaps he doesn't look at public health as global health, as I do, especially during this pandemic. Or maybe he does, and gives to charities that help give medical care to people all over the world.
California is a rich state and the United States a rich country. Don't we want to take care of all our residents, for their sake and for our own?
Muteff also says Newsom should take care of those of us paying the bills, "you know, us legal residents." Apparently, he is not aware that undocumented immigrants pay taxes, too — as they are required to do. One recent study showed that they pay billions a year in California in state and local taxes alone. So, they're paying the bills, too.
Low-income undocumented immigrants often perform back-breaking and risky jobs (including jobs that expose them to COVID). I think they should have health insurance. The high cost of health insurance, like Muteff's, and of medical care in the United States, is another problem. And we need to fix that, too.
Vaughn Harrison
El Granada
Courting dissent?
Dear Editor:
Welcome to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson! We hope you enjoy writing dissenting opinions.
Nancy Waite
Half Moon Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.