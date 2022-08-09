Why is it always so noisy?
Dear Editor:
This is the summer of my discontent.
I am a downtown Half Moon Bay resident, which is lovely ... most of the time. For the last many weeks, residents in my area have been treated to a cacophony of noise, which begins well before the crack of dawn and continues throughout the day.
First the street sweepers who aren't supposed to start until the "nearly normal" hour of 6 a.m., have zipped loudly down our street several times, well before then. The once weekly garbage collectors also start extremely early, usually around 5 a.m.
But the worst of it has been the never-ending PG&E street work that commenced months ago and is still screeching along seemingly without end. They, too, sometimes start at ungodly hours, but then continue until well into the afternoon. The reverse beeping, the jackhammering and the constant truck noise is frankly unbearable.
I get urban living. I lived in New York City. There you expect constant noise but in "idyllic" Half Moon Bay? Really?
Pam Scholtz
Half Moon Bay
We’ll miss creative men among us
Dear Editor:
July brought the loss of two premier creative artists/musicians on the coast.
Marty Atkinson, of the famed AKB Band, died suddenly, leaving his fans, family and fellow musicians grief-stricken. Marty was well-known here and in Nashville for his original songs and as a magical guitar virtuoso.
And we mourn the sudden loss of Harpo Marx, a supporter of the arts and weekly jazz concerts on Main Street. Harpo was always ready to chat and laugh with his many friends and acquaintances, with the ever-present espresso in his hand.
The coast is an emptier place without the presence of these two warm and gentle men who touched so many hearts.
Claudia Marshall
Half Moon Bay
