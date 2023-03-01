Housing will always be difficult to afford here
Dear Editor:
I am sure that Steve Hyman’s well written and timely piece (Review, Feb. 22) reflects the thoughts of many who do not wish to express them publicly for fear of being labeled in some pejorative way. He is absolutely correct that no one is entitled to live where they want.
Hyman has summarized the reasons why solving the “affordable” housing problem is only a utopian dream, whether it is on the Coastside or nearly anywhere else in the Bay Area. Under the existing regulatory regime, it may never be solved. The affordable housing advocates must certainly be well aware of this. Instead of continuously pointing out that a problem exists, provide details about what the desired goal looks like. What is the strategy leading to the goal? What tactics, legal and financial, are required to support the strategy? Provide examples of affordable housing projects that have succeeded as well as failed. What were the regulatory regimes that resulted in success or failure?
Everyone concerned about the affordable housing problem needs to think deeply about the points that Hyman has raised and consider if the problem is truly solvable in an acceptable manner. Working on a problem that is essentially unsolvable in any realistic way only provides income and jobs for its advocates. Chronic problems make money, cures do not.
If by some means the housing affordability problem can be solved wherein anyone who wants to live here will be provided a home, the solutions will have to be draconian, top down, and fiscally and/or politically unpalatable to the general population. These types of situations never end well.
Eugene D. Thorsett
Half Moon Bay
(4) comments
Would like to change the opening words to "Childish and petulant analyses" and scratch "Paranoid synopses"
Paranoid synopses of Half Moon Bay's political and development history, of which we have read too many in recent issues, will not resolve the city's affordable housing problem. Rather, those are more likely to encourage marginal personalities to attack the people that are doing real work to address the problem. This Council is trying hard to move affordable housing forward. There are promising quality projects in the queue but good development takes money, engineering and time. We live in an earthquake zone and tenements are out of the question. We need to provide safe and reasonably comfortable lodging for our essential workers.
I guess the big question is does the community want to change.?
The anti-growth laws were passed to restrict all building that took off in the 80s and 90s from a small building boom the result of JL Johnson showing how homes could be built on domestic water wells.
The ordinances were passed to restrict all residential building here, mostly middle class, from going on. It wasn’t a result of a backlash against certain classes or economic groups. There are many different groups but for different reasons want to maintain the status quo that they voted for.
WE created the obstacles. There are no laws of physics that prevents us from tearing them down.
But WE would rather have cheap food and services provided by low wage humans and prefer all those low wage workers live out of sight.
WE caused it.
