Hope for previously incurable cancer
Dear Editor:
The excellent article on Aug. 24 describing two local experiences with getting successfully treated for multiple myeloma at University of California, San Francisco, parallels my own experience with the disease and the success of the program there. This incurable cancer is becoming one that I expect to be curable in the next few years as the time required to announce a cure is for patients being cancer-free for 10 years after treatment.
Michael Tempesta
El Granada
