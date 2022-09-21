Tremors might be quicker than erosion
Dear Editor:
I was surprised by Cameron Zaller's letter about erosion in Moss Beach, and particularly in the neighborhood above and west of the airport (Review, Sept. 14). He should know that this neighborhood falls within the Alquist Priolo Special Studies Zone, which is indicated by a yellow swath on the APSS map covering an especially active seismic area; that is, a notable earthquake zone. That swath, by the way, continues south over a portion of Portola Valley.
Anyway, a number of homes on Ocean Boulevard in Moss Beach have fallen into ruin over the years without exposure to any erosion. And it might be only a matter of time before more houses are damaged by area tremors. So, erosion might be a factor out there, but earthquake potential is the elephant in the room.
Recently, I saw three new homes under construction within or close to that yellow swath on the map. The builders are obviously trading instability for great ocean views. I'm betting, or maybe hoping, that they have taken extra measures to deal with heightened seismic exposure, whether homeowners know about it or not!
Kenneth Habeeb
Half Moon Bay
