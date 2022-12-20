Article on lawsuit incorrectly draws on earlier motion
Dear Editor
I write to correct the article headlined, “County settles Harmon wrongful death lawsuit” published on Dec. 14. The author wrote, “In June, Judge Vince Chhabria dismissed a claim against Baba. But in January, Chhabria wrote that it was plausible to believe Dominguez acted ‘with a purpose to harm unrelated to a legitimate law enforcement objective.’ The judge noted that video evidence showed that Dominguez shot Harmon in the back, while her hands were raised over her head, and that that shot was fatal.”
That assertion is patently and indisputably false. It appears the author is referring to the judge’s order on the county’s motion to dismiss, which was issued Jan. 19, 2022. In granting, in part, the county’s motion, the court actually noted that it could not dismiss the lawsuit as to one of the two deputies because it was required by the law to treat the plaintiff’s unfounded allegations as true. Specifically, the judge wrote, “The statements in the complaint, which must be taken as true at this stage, plausibly allege a purpose to harm unrelated to a legitimate law enforcement objective by shooting Harmon in the back while she was holding the shotgun over her head.”
The judge never even suggested that these allegations were actually true or that the video supported them. In fact, the judge was not even provided the video for that motion and legally could not, and did not, base his decision on it. On the contrary, what the video actually clearly shows is deputies trying in vain to get Ms. Harmon to surrender and firing at her when she tragically bent over to pick up a shotgun she had already fired at a deputy, which is legally not excessive force.
Again, Sandra Harmon’s death was a tragedy. But impugning the reputation of the hardworking men and women of the Sheriff’s Office by misreporting the facts does nothing but compound it. I believe the county did the right thing by resolving the case and providing everyone a measure of closure. My hope is that now Ms. Harmon can rest in peace.
Don Horsley
San Mateo
County Supervisor
Editor’s note: The supervisor is correct. The writer used an earlier Review story as background for the Dec. 14 story and incorrectly interpreted the language in the motion to dismiss as the judge’s perception in the case. The story has been changed online — deleting the reference to the January motion. We thought this letter did a better job clarifying the error than the kind of correction we might otherwise pen.
The following is what the Judge wrote:
The statements in the complaint, which must be taken as true at this stage, plausibly allege that Deputy Dominguez acted with a purpose to harm unrelated to a legitimate law enforcement objective by shooting Harmon in the back while she was holding the shotgun over her head. And as counsel for the plaintiffs clarified at the hearing, that shot is the one alleged to have been the primary cause of her death. On its face, that use of force is “so grossly and unreasonably excessive that it alone could evidence subjective purpose to harm.” Nehad v. Browder, 929 F.3d 1125, 1140 (9th Cir. 2019).
Notice the use of the phrase, "On its face". Here is a definition from a legal dictionary:
prima facie : (pry-mah fay-shah) adj. Latin for "at first look," or "on its face," referring to a lawsuit or criminal prosecution in which the evidence before trial is sufficient to prove the case unless there is substantial contradictory evidence presented at trial.
https://casetext.com/case/estate-of-harmon-v-cnty-of-san-mateo
From a story written by Mr. Lambert: --
"In a decision delivered on Jan. 19, Judge Vince Chhabria wrote that it was plausible to believe Deputy David Dominguez, one of two officers to shoot the 56-year-old woman suffering from mental health issues, acted “with a purpose to harm unrelated to a legitimate law enforcement objective.” The judge noted that video evidence established that Dominguez shot Harmon in the back, while her hands were raised over her head, and that that shot was fatal." Clay Lambert January 26, 2022
https://www.hmbreview.com/news/judge-delivers-setback-for-law-enforcement-in-harmon-case/article_49dd8f28-7ecd-11ec-98af-ab3d24acd224.html
