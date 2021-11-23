Regarding the story headlined, “Cameras to be installed at HMB skatepark” (Review, Nov. 3), Half Moon Bay Deputy City Manager Matthew Chidester was quoted as saying that “this is our facility” and if people don’t like the cameras they can essentially stay away. I would like to remind him that, indeed, the facilities are “ours,” belonging to the taxpayers and residents of this community. The decision to invade our privacy with cameras in city-owned parks should not be an administrative one made in a silo as this one was. Taxpayers should have a say on whether we want to be constantly monitored by Big Brother on video that will be retained for a year and viewed by who knows who. I’d also wonder how much this will cost and who is getting the contract.
That the city started with skateboarding is typical type casting. Every week, the Review police blotter includes people in possession of methamphetamines and others who are under the influence. None of them are at the skatepark. I am not a skateboarder, but it might be time to revive the bumper sticker “Skateboarding is not a crime.”
Let’s rethink this one and put the decision-making and discussion of cameras in parks where it belongs — with the people and the council.
Deborah Petersen
Half Moon Bay
