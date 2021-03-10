Dear Editor:
Only nine years remain between now and the 2030 target of the 30 by 30 campaign — and only 9 percent of California’s waters have been designated as no-take Marine Protected Areas. With such a small portion of California coastal water adequately protected, it’s crucial that swift, concrete action is taken to designate more Marine Protected Areas across the state.
The 30 by 30 campaign is a push to protect at least 30 percent of the United States’ land and ocean by the year 2030 — and our president is on board! Just a few weeks ago, President Biden signed an executive order in support of this goal, which is a huge win for our lands and waters. But, as of now, only 9 percent of California’s waters are protected as no-take MPAs, which prevent extractions such as fishing, mining and drilling, and allow the marine ecosystems the chance to recover from human exploitation.
We have the ability to heal our oceans by designating more Marine Protected Areas, with support from our president to do so. Now we need decision-makers to turn our 30 by 30 vision of hope into a reality.
Ruby Strickland
Berkeley
