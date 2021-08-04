Dear Editor:
As a relative newcomer to Half Moon Bay, I was struck by the depth of the treasure that is Ken Paul Lozada as evidenced by your July 21 opinion piece.
Serendipity happened one Open Mic Night at Cameron's Pub a couple of years ago, when Lozada embraced all who were there with his drumming magic and sharing of his spirit. Lucky me!
My thoughts have now gone to what opportunities there might be to preserve and display the remaining sculptures currently near the bridge on Main Street. Maybe something as simple as clearing away some of the overgrowth and adding a story board, or as elaborate as including them in the renovated Carter Park, although that would be somewhat hidden.
Are there plans already underway? What might we do to hold on to these unique pieces?
Joyce Logan
Half Moon Bay
