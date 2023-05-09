Dear Editor:
I am blessed to be Hispanic; Spanish is my first language. I am saying this as a personal note about my background.
Living on the coast for 21 years, I have heard many ideas for what is required for our undeveloped areas. I am not against housing, yet I am against misrepresentation.
Each time I read proposals, I look intently for the words “affordable housing.” These two words are followed by a percentage to be allocated.
Let’s take this allocation a step further.
If we genuinely want to help our community with permanent housing, may I suggest the following: As well as offering rental spaces for our unhoused workers struggling to pay high rents, let’s include a phrase like “leasing with option to buy.”
Our friends seeking housing will have an investment for their future, and the sacrifice of monthly payments will be less painful. Our community’s hard-working members will protect their leased properties, employment, contributions and support development for the future.
Sandra Barocio
Moss Beach
