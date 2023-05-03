While the heeling tugboat of Pillar Point Harbor has been sitting like it doesn't belong there for the past six plus years, it has contributed to the harbor nothing but being an eyesore contaminant diluting in sea water. According to the harbor staff, everything possible in the boat was taken out, including the lightbulbs. So, it is now a bare-boned ghost ship with extra sand and concrete added just to compound more cost to have it removed off the water.
If I heard correctly, staff thinks it will cost $2 million at a minimum to remove. So how about we celebrate our next July 4 in style by setting this eyesore on fire and let the fire do the eye-pleasing cleaning? The harbor needs a well-deserved tourist attraction.
Stanley Peng
El Granada
