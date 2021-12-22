Dear Editor:
How are Half Moon Bay employers going to operate with no power? As I sit in my office, I am unable to join a scheduled conference call due to the fact I have no power or internet. Due to the geographic location of my office, phone service is not reliable. This is unacceptable!
How is electrification going to help our business? It’s not!
Natasha Elliott
Santa Cruz
