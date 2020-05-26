$17.50. That’s how much I spent online last month on six rolls of toilet paper. Never have I spent so much on such a simple item. Sadly, this is an issue many Californians are facing.
Skyrocketing prices are harming consumers and preventing Californians from obtaining essential items. Products like cleaning supplies are already scarce due to pandemic panic-shopping, and profiteering sellers make it even harder to obtain such items.
Price gouging is illegal during emergencies like we’re in now. Our hospitals and community must have access to critical supplies without paying unreasonable prices. According to CALPIRG Education Fund, N95 masks are being sold for quadruple the normal price. How can we survive without affordable basic necessities?
Thankfully, this problem is not going unnoticed. A new bill in the state legislature, Senate Bill 1196, would strengthen California’s price gouging law by closing a loophole that prevents new sellers from being prosecuted for price gouging. This bill has bipartisan co-authorship and is supported by law enforcement and consumer groups like CALPIRG.
Our elected officials have the capability and responsibility to crack down on price gouging. During this pandemic, we need essential supplies that keep us healthy and protected now more than ever. Our representatives must take action to protect Californians and pass Senate Bill 1196 now.
Mira Aboutaam
San Ramon
So you knowingly overpaid, and now want government to intervene. Brilliant. Hoarding aside, price gouging occurs when sellers know people will pay whatever price they are asking. As long as people continue to pay, then sellers have no incentive to adjust their pricing. If you paid a price, then that is what the item was worth to you. If it was not, then you that's on you.
