Dear Editor:
Stories in legacy media and on social media have noticeably increased the number of clammers in Princeton Harbor. The Gaper clams filter pollutants through their bodies cleaning the water. Are these clams safe to eat? Are they polluted or harmful to us?
Habitat restoration of the Hudson River in New York uses reseeding of oysters in order to clean the water. We could consider a similar approach. Let our clams live and continue filtering our pollutants.
Treana Burke
El Granada
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.