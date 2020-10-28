Dear Editor:
As a teacher in the Cabrillo Unified School District, I have been on the frontlines as Sophia Layne and the CUSD board weighed and made many difficult decisions over the past few years.
Sophia addressed each issue with a balanced approach of curiosity, thoughtfulness and research. She dove into the depths of California’s school finance system to fully understand the gravity of our district’s struggles and to find reasonable solutions. She was empathetic to the challenges we all faced. Then, she advocated for measures which ensured that teachers would remain in their classrooms and students would receive the educational experiences they deserve.
COVID is presenting a new set of obstacles. By taking deliberate and rational steps toward reopening, our community and students have remained safe. She understands what our students need because she is also a parent. Her kids are our students and her voice is that of a parent who wants the best for all our children. Her dedication and student-centered approach is evident when she and I bump into each other on campus or at community events. She is open to hearing my perspective and is willing to provide any support she can.
From the playground to the boardroom, we can work with Layne to achieve the goal of a fully unified district. She is just getting started and I am excited to see what can be accomplished in the next four years. Your children and our district are in good hands with Sophia Layne on the board.
Rachael Sage
Montara
