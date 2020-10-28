Dear Editor:
The Latino Advisory Council of Half Moon Bay is honored to be able to recommend Joaquin Jimenez for the District 3 seat on the City Council.
Our time with him has been one of seeing him grow in advocacy, in community and in solidarity with our coastal community. We have watched Jimenez take leadership in advocating for the voices of those that are often not heard. He has spent late nights, usually one of the last at City Council meetings, speaking up for fair housing, defending farmworkers and advocating for better pay for our essential workers. He cares deeply about preserving farming on the coast and has begun to work on projects to create co-ops for farmworkers that will increase sustainable farming on the coast.
For us, at the Latino Advisory Council, Joaquin has stood tirelessly in the face of adversity: his faith and family keep him strong. He does this work, not for himself, but for the community he grew up in, for the children he has watched grow in his neighborhood, and for the many neighbors and community members who he takes time to listen to. He has brought together people of various backgrounds with different life experiences to generate ideas and perspectives that others may not have ever considered or been aware of.
For us, this election is about having a seat at the table during a time in which we must come together as one community, for everyone. It is our hope that this election will force us to think bigger than what is, and dream of what could be, and what should be. It’s time to have someone that cares for the whole community; it’s time to vote for Joaquin Jimenez for District 3.
Tony Serrano
Half Moon Bay
